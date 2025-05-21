Law soon to stop basement parking construction near lakes: DY CM Shivakumar

BENGALURU: A day after two people, including a boy, were electrocuted while pumping water from a building basement at MS Palya near Dollars Colony on Monday night, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said a law will be framed to prevent the construction of underground garages in areas near lakes and in low-lying areas.

Speaking to the media after meeting the family members of the deceased, Manmohan Kamath and Dinesh, on Tuesday, Shivakumar said compensation would be given to the family. Compensation would also be given to the dairy farmer who lost his livestock in Rajarajeshwari Nagar, he added.

Stating that such a law will be framed after the rain subsides, Shivakumar said, “We are planning to allow parking only on ground floor.” He brushed aside criticism that government agencies, including BBMP and BWSSB, weren’t responding to people’s complaints, and said officials are attending to complaints through the war room.