Never Enough: Bengalureans on maximalist fashion

Maximalism has been noted as a central part of Indian culture beyond a mere modern fad. Jai reveals her initiation into the aesthetic, saying, “I have been a big fan of classical dances, where you can see the dancers wearing heavy jewellery. So I used to be interested in mixing and matching of the metals to wear. I believe that maximalism originally came from Indian culture, where one can see ancient idols being adorned with gold. And I feel like people are just taking inspiration out of it to make it into a trend right now.”

Rooted in experimentation, maximalist enthusiasts urge towards a need for individualism and advocate for small businesses. Divya Jalan, founder of Not Just Bijoux, a city-based handmade jewellery brand, expresses, “A big part of maximalist artistry is the effort that goes into making those pieces. I’m spending a lot of time and effort to create something that has a huge statement to it. Because maximalism is becoming an aesthetic now, you can just go to stores like Urbanic and buy items that can match your maximalist look.” Adding onto experimentation, Kirolikar says, “Fabric, colours, and prints matter. You can just wear a crop top, layered with a thin cotton white shirt, and go on with a lot of accessories.”