Never Enough: Bengalureans on maximalist fashion

Gone are the days of quiet luxury and beige palettes, as the city witnesses a burst of bold colours, chunky jewellery, and statement pieces. With celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Lady Gaga, and Jacqueline Fernandez paving way to maximalist fashion, individuals have embraced this aesthetic as an outlet for self-expression, incorporating vibrant outfits with layers, accessories, and intricate patterns. For fashion influencer Shivani Jai, maximalism is a way of showing one’s unique boldness to stand out: layering is constant as it rescues your outfit from banality. “When you add chunky jewellery and layer it with other accessories, it gives the outfit more character,” says Jai.
Unlike minimalism, you are free to indulge in metallic jewellery and elaborate makeup without it being overbearing. However, coordination is the key. “If your dress is printed, you may not want a lot of jewellery on it. Instead, you can carry a big bag, shades, and heels,” explains Purva Kirolikar, a fashion content creator.
The trend also extends to hairstyles. Lizanne Jean Lyngdoh, a student who occasionally dabbles with maximalism, states, “I experimented often with my hair using funky colouring. I dyed my hair purple when I had to wear a purple lehenga. I curled my hair and made sure my eye makeup and nails were purpled-up as well.” Statement jewellery is reportedly a must-have when it comes to maximalism. “My everyday stash includes three or four handcuffs or bracelets. You can also go for Indian bangles and waist-chains to add a twist. I also have a choker with gemstones on it,” adds Jai.
Maximalism has been noted as a central part of Indian culture beyond a mere modern fad. Jai reveals her initiation into the aesthetic, saying, “I have been a big fan of classical dances, where you can see the dancers wearing heavy jewellery. So I used to be interested in mixing and matching of the metals to wear. I believe that maximalism originally came from Indian culture, where one can see ancient idols being adorned with gold. And I feel like people are just taking inspiration out of it to make it into a trend right now.”
Rooted in experimentation, maximalist enthusiasts urge towards a need for individualism and advocate for small businesses. Divya Jalan, founder of Not Just Bijoux, a city-based handmade jewellery brand, expresses, “A big part of maximalist artistry is the effort that goes into making those pieces. I’m spending a lot of time and effort to create something that has a huge statement to it. Because maximalism is becoming an aesthetic now, you can just go to stores like Urbanic and buy items that can match your maximalist look.” Adding onto experimentation, Kirolikar says, “Fabric, colours, and prints matter. You can just wear a crop top, layered with a thin cotton white shirt, and go on with a lot of accessories.”