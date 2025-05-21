Pedestrians struggle to tread blocked pavements in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Three days of continuous rainfall severely disrupted pedestrian movement across the city. Waterlogged footpaths, ongoing construction, debris and illegal parking have made walking a daily struggle for residents.

Pedestrians in key areas like 80 Feet Road in Koramangala, JC Road, Banashankari and Post Office Road near Bangalore Central University are facing major difficulties due to obstructed and damaged footpaths.

A visit by TNIE to some of the locations revealed the extent of the challenges. On 80 Feet Road in Koramangala, massive cement pipes have been lying on the pavements as part of ongoing underground cable-laying work. While work on one side of the pavement is complete, the remaining pavement remains muddy and slippery as they are broken for work, making it nearly impossible to walk. The opposite side is blocked by large pipes, leaving pedestrians with no option but to walk on the road, which itself is waterlogged on many stretches.