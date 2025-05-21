‘Potholed roads gave me back pain’: Doctor seeks Rs 50 lakh from BBMP

BENGALURU: Mentioning that the deplorable state of city roads has caused him significant physical pain and mental distress, a Bengaluru-based doctor has served a legal notice to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao seeking a whopping Rs 50 lakh as compensation.
Dr Kiran Jeevan, a 43-year-old resident of Richmond Town, served the legal notice dated May 14 through his advocate. The notice stated that Jeevan has undergone extreme pain, trauma and suffering due to the poor condition of city roads, potholes, broken and uneven pathways and unmotorable roads.
The doctor stated that he is a tax-paying citizen with a right to safe public infrastructure, but due to the BBMP’s blatant failure to maintain basic civic infrastructure, he has been subjected to hardship and mental agony.
He has suffered severe neck and back pain, which has been medically linked to jerks and trauma, while commuting on the treacherous city roads, forcing him to visit orthopaedic specialists five times and take medication.
Due to the hazardous roads, he is unable to travel and this has severely limited his mobility and independence, affecting both his personal and professional commitments.
The legal notice demanded the commissioner pay Rs 50 lakh in 15 days from the date of the notice for medical expenses (past and anticipated) and causing emotional distress, mental anguish, physical agony and financial burden, failing which legal action and criminal cases, including filing of civil suit for damages and PIL as well as approaching the Lokayukta, the State Human Rights Commission and other legal forums, will be considered.
Jeevan said he served the notice on behalf of others who silently suffer from back and neck pain caused after commuting on such roads. “It is not just a personal grievance, but a collective one that demands urgent attention,” he said.