‘Potholed roads gave me back pain’: Doctor seeks Rs 50 lakh from BBMP

BENGALURU: Mentioning that the deplorable state of city roads has caused him significant physical pain and mental distress, a Bengaluru-based doctor has served a legal notice to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao seeking a whopping Rs 50 lakh as compensation.

Dr Kiran Jeevan, a 43-year-old resident of Richmond Town, served the legal notice dated May 14 through his advocate. The notice stated that Jeevan has undergone extreme pain, trauma and suffering due to the poor condition of city roads, potholes, broken and uneven pathways and unmotorable roads.

The doctor stated that he is a tax-paying citizen with a right to safe public infrastructure, but due to the BBMP’s blatant failure to maintain basic civic infrastructure, he has been subjected to hardship and mental agony.

He has suffered severe neck and back pain, which has been medically linked to jerks and trauma, while commuting on the treacherous city roads, forcing him to visit orthopaedic specialists five times and take medication.

Due to the hazardous roads, he is unable to travel and this has severely limited his mobility and independence, affecting both his personal and professional commitments.