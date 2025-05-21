Tell everyone I died in an accident: Ola Krutrim engineer’s last message before suicide

According to the India Today report, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Bengaluru South East) Sarah Fatima confirmed the sequence of events. “The case was reported on May 7. A case of unnatural death has been registered, and our investigation is underway. We are awaiting the postmortem report."

Though the incident took place two weeks ago, it drew widespread attention only recently after a Reddit post went viral, linking Somwanshi’s death to an allegedly toxic work culture at Krutrim. The anonymous post described “extreme work pressure,” verbal abuse, and mismanagement at the AI firm.

The Reddit user claimed that Somwanshi, who joined Krutrim in August 2024 as a fresher, had been assigned a leadership role following the resignation of two colleagues. The post accused a US-based manager, identified as Rajkiran, of routinely abusing junior staff. “Rajkiran had no idea how to manage people. He used to bash folks and then disappear,” the post read.

It further alleged that even after the engineer’s death, there was no introspection at the company, and employees were warned not to discuss the incident. The user described the internal work environment as “pathetic.”