‘World No. 1 ranking wasn’t something I chased’: Rohan Bopanna

While India has long had the reputation of sidelining sports that are not cricket, it has also produced stalwarts like Sania Mirza, Leander Paes, and Mahesh Bhupathi who achieved star-statuses that rival crickets’ fame and made the world sit up and pay attention to their talents. A tennis icon, Rohan Bopanna, firmly finds himself standing shoulder-to-shoulder with these greats. Amidst preparing for The Wimbledon Championships set to be held from June 30, Bopanna inaugurated the SM Krishna Stadium recently, and remains hopeful about the future of tennis in Karnataka and beyond.

Forty-five-year-old Bopanna was, until recently, an occupant of the World No. 1 position in men’s doubles – the oldest player to attain the rank for the first time. As incredible as the feat is, according to Bopanna, this title was not exactly a daily motivator. He reveals, “Honestly, the World No. 1 ranking wasn’t something I chased every single day. My primary focus has always been on consistent improvement, enjoying the process, and contributing to the team on court.” The fact that he was the oldest to do so for the first time, is a testament to his success. “Reaching the top spot at this stage in my career felt incredibly rewarding – it’s the outcome of years of hard work, perseverance, and belief,” he says.

While tennis does not exactly see itself at the forefront of Indian sports, the tide is slowly turning. Karnataka has always been at the helm of this tide, setting a precedent for the rest of the country. As Bopanna attests, “Karnataka has always been a frontrunner when it comes to tennis – thanks to institutions like Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA), strong coaching infrastructure, and a history of producing top players. There’s also a growing culture of competitive play and support for junior development. But, we still have work to do for nurturing talent from a young age, especially from diverse backgrounds.” When asked what tournaments like the recently-concluded SM Krishna Memorial Open can do for the development of tennis, Bopanna says, “Such tournaments are crucial. They offer valuable exposure, rank points, and the chance for players to compete at a high level without leaving the country. For fans, it’s a fantastic opportunity to witness top-tier tennis live, which only helps grow the sport locally.”

An interesting aspect of Bopanna’s career has been his singular passion towards the doubles format, which has yielded him the best results. Bopanna admits to his bent towards something scarcely associated with the individualist image of tennis: team spirit. “Doubles is such a fast-paced, high-intensity format that demands sharp reflexes, communication, and chemistry with your partner. What I really enjoy is the tactical side – quick decisions at the net, setting up plays, and the thrill of tight moments. Plus, it’s a team effort, and I’ve always enjoyed being part of that dynamic,” he says. Does he have a favourite partner? Bopanna finds it hard to pick just one. “In men’s doubles, I’d say Mahesh Bhupathi – partnering with someone who paved the way for Indian tennis was a great experience and a learning curve. In mixed doubles, it has to be Sania Mirza. We’ve had a great bond and reaching the final at Australian Open together was incredibly special,” he concludes.