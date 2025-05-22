Doctor suspended for issuing fake medical certificates to criminals in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: An Emergency Medical Officer (EMO) at Victoria Hospital, which is attached to the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI), has been suspended after he was accused of selling fake medical certificates to people involved in criminal cases.

The action comes after a video aired on a television channel showed Dr Shankar KN allegedly handing out false medical certificates. These certificates are suspected to have been used by the accused to avoid court hearings or seek bail.

Following this, senior officials at BMCRI conducted an internal review and submitted a proposal to suspend him.

The suspension order, issued by Mohammed Mohsin, Principal Secretary of the Medical Education Department and Vice-President of BMCRI’s Governing Body, said the doctor’s actions violated public trust and the standards expected of government employees.