Doctor suspended for issuing fake medical certificates to criminals in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: An Emergency Medical Officer (EMO) at Victoria Hospital, which is attached to the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI), has been suspended after he was accused of selling fake medical certificates to people involved in criminal cases.
The action comes after a video aired on a television channel showed Dr Shankar KN allegedly handing out false medical certificates. These certificates are suspected to have been used by the accused to avoid court hearings or seek bail.
Following this, senior officials at BMCRI conducted an internal review and submitted a proposal to suspend him.
The suspension order, issued by Mohammed Mohsin, Principal Secretary of the Medical Education Department and Vice-President of BMCRI’s Governing Body, said the doctor’s actions violated public trust and the standards expected of government employees.
“Issuing fake medical certificates is a serious misuse of a doctor’s position. It affects not just the justice system but also damages the reputation of the institution,” the order said.
Until the investigation is complete, Dr Shankar will remain under suspension. He has been directed not to leave the city without written permission from the competent authority.
The Medical Education Department has informed other key government bodies, including the Directorate of Medical Education among others, about the suspension.