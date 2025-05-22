Karnataka: Digi signature misused, Rs 3 crore benefits illegally approved

BENGALURU: Misusing the Digital Signature Certificate (DSC) of the Deputy Director of Handlooms and Textiles Department, miscreants sanctioned benefits worth Rs 3 crore to 159 beneficiaries under the Weavers Residential Project through the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation Ltd.

One of the accused, Subhashchandra from Kalaburagi, got anticipatory bail recently. “I have perused the remand application of accused Nos. 1 and 2 produced along with the petition, which indicates that one Bharath and Abhishek are responsible for the misuse of the DSC key, and nothing has been stated against the petitioner in the remand applications, except the fact that the petitioner is absconding,” said Jayaprakash A, Judge, the 66th Additional City Civil and Sessions Court.

The complaint filed with the Sadashivanagar police states that the Deputy Director of the Department of Handlooms and Textiles had been directed to handle the Weavers’ Residential Project.