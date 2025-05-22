Karnataka: Digi signature misused, Rs 3 crore benefits illegally approved

BENGALURU: Misusing the Digital Signature Certificate (DSC) of the Deputy Director of Handlooms and Textiles Department, miscreants sanctioned benefits worth Rs 3 crore to 159 beneficiaries under the Weavers Residential Project through the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation Ltd.
One of the accused, Subhashchandra from Kalaburagi, got anticipatory bail recently. “I have perused the remand application of accused Nos. 1 and 2 produced along with the petition, which indicates that one Bharath and Abhishek are responsible for the misuse of the DSC key, and nothing has been stated against the petitioner in the remand applications, except the fact that the petitioner is absconding,” said Jayaprakash A, Judge, the 66th Additional City Civil and Sessions Court.
The complaint filed with the Sadashivanagar police states that the Deputy Director of the Department of Handlooms and Textiles had been directed to handle the Weavers’ Residential Project.
To map her DSC Key, a requisition was sent on September 26, 2024, to the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation Ltd. The corporation assistant chief manager informed her that she had to get a new token as the one she sent had expired.
She sent her identity card and PAN card to one Abhi, a Group D employee, through WhatsApp. Abhi told her that the token is ready and asked her to pay Rs 3,540 for it and sent an invoice of Phoenix Holdings to her mobile phone.
On November 5, 2024, she requisitioned the Director of Textile to sanction the amount, but as the amount was not paid, she had not received her new DSC token. She later noticed that on January 26, 2024, miscreants had used her token, system’s department ID and password, and logged into the computer system. Under the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation Limited portal, they had given approval to 159 beneficiaries.
Of them, 83 were from Kalaburagi district, 75 from Yadgir district and one from Belagavi district. The total cost of the approval was Rs 3 crore. She then filed a complaint at the Sadashivanagar police station on March 17.