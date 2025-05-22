Karnataka: MA Saleem holds concurrent charge as DG,IGP incharge

BENGALURU: Dr MA Saleem, DGP of Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Special Units and Economic Offences, has been placed in concurrent charge as Director General & Inspector General of Police (DG & IGP).

The 1993-batch IPS officer took charge from the incumbent DG & IGP Alok Mohan, who retired on Wednesday.

After taking charge, Saleem said his main focus will be on bringing transparency in the functioning of the police department. His other priorities will be a victim-centric approach during investigation of criminal cases, prevention of cybercrimes, and traffic management initiatives to decongest roads and ensure safety. “Community participation in police functioning, monitoring of social media to prevent misinformation and disinformation, prevention of anti-national and anti-social activities and complete elimination of rowdyism are the other focus areas,” he said.