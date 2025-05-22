Karnataka: MA Saleem holds concurrent charge as DG,IGP incharge

BENGALURU: Dr MA Saleem, DGP of Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Special Units and Economic Offences, has been placed in concurrent charge as Director General & Inspector General of Police (DG & IGP).
The 1993-batch IPS officer took charge from the incumbent DG & IGP Alok Mohan, who retired on Wednesday.
After taking charge, Saleem said his main focus will be on bringing transparency in the functioning of the police department. His other priorities will be a victim-centric approach during investigation of criminal cases, prevention of cybercrimes, and traffic management initiatives to decongest roads and ensure safety. “Community participation in police functioning, monitoring of social media to prevent misinformation and disinformation, prevention of anti-national and anti-social activities and complete elimination of rowdyism are the other focus areas,” he said.
Saleem, a resident of Chikkabanavara in Bengaluru, pursued his MCom from Bangalore University during 1987-89 and obtained a postgraduate degree in ‘police administration’ from Osmania University. While serving as a central commercial tax inspector, he cleared the UPSC in 1993 and began his career in the Indian Police Service (IPS) under the Karnataka cadre.
Starting his service as an ASP in Kalaburagi, Saleem served as police commissioner of Mysuru city and Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) for Bengaluru city. Later, he headed the now defunct Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). As DGP (CID), he conducted investigations into several sensitive cases. The top cop is noted for establishing helplines for women, children and senior citizens and made notable contributions to traffic management. He implemented one-way systems on 122 roads.
Saleem was awarded the President’s Medal for Meritorious Service in 2009 and the Distinguished Service Medal in 2017. In 2021, he received a commendation certificate from the Bureau of Police Research and Development under the Ministry of Home Affairs.