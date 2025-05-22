Mother, husband thrilled at Deepa’s Booker honour for 'Heart Lamp'

BENGALURU: “Little Deepa grew up listening to her grandmother’s stories” said Sudhamani, mother of Deepa Bhasthi, the acclaimed translator of ‘Heart Lamp.’

A Madikeri-based writer, Deepa’s fascination with stories began early--long before she became a journalist and translator. Her love for stories and writing began when she sat listening to the stories told by her grandmother.

“Deepa’s grandmother used to tell amazing stories and she loved listening to them, mesmerized, and slowly falling in love with them,” she said. “She then continued her passion for journalism at The New Indian Express,” reminisces Sudhamani.

Deepa’s husband, Nanaiah, has supported her throughout her journey. “I am very happy and proud of her. She had multiple deadlines but she don’t give up because she did it out of her passion.

She was so immersed in it that she even started learning Urdu, to seep into the lives of the characters and to get the whole essence.”