Putting LIT in Literature: Kannada Literateurs react to International Booker Prize win

For Banu Mushtaq, writing is a powerful tool of social dissent. True to the manifesto of the protest movement, which proclaimed, ‘May poetry be a sword, a soulmate who feels for the pain of the people’, Banu, the progressive writer, transmutes her felt experience into heart-rending, humane narratives. Mushtaq’s writing is more relevant than ever before in a world in which the religious divide between communities is growing deeper by the day. Her stories have the potential to build bridges across communities and help us see our deep-seated prejudices, awakening our common humanity. Deepa Bhasthi’s choice of stories showcases Mushtaq’s writing at its best. The translation has ably captured the rhythms and movements of Mushtaq’s life-world to lend a powerful voice to her characters in English as well. This is indeed a historic moment for Kannada. Despite its long and unbroken history of great literature for over 1,500 years, Kannada has not received adequate representation in the national and international arena because of a paucity of good translations. International recognition will provide a necessary fillip in further boosting the translation of good literature from Kannada. Further, Bhasthi, has developed a spare, down style of English and forged an informal and intimate English to express the emergent Kannada sensibility of a new age. Such awards are bound to encourage translators to boldly experiment with new and creative ways of translating.