When glow of ‘Heart Lamp’ brightens Kannada literature

HASSAN: Words failed on this occasion. When Banu—author, activist, lawyer, journalist, poet, wife, mother and grandmother—called her husband, Mushtaq (77), from London at 3.15 am on Wednesday, their two-storey house near District Armed Forces in Hassan was already basking in the glow from ‘Heart Lamp.’
“Nanage award sikkitu. Nanage khushi aayutu (I won it, I’m very happy) was all she could say at that moment when she spoke to me,” said a proud Mushtaq when TNIE reached out to share in the joy. “I could, however, sense the elation in her voice,” added Mushtaq, who runs an optical shop in Hassan.
The family--husband Mushtaq, son Thahir and daughter-in-law Aisha Shabnam, granddaughter Saleema --was watching television channels late into the night waiting for the announcement of International Booker Prize for 2025 in London. It was a long night, but well worth the wait in the end.
Banu’s daughters--Samena, a lawyer, and Lubana, a legal adviser in Bahrain--were watching the award proceedings from the venue on a video call.
“We were on our toes while watching the TV. It is a memorable day for the family. The award is an honour for Kannada literature. I hope this international recognition will enrich the Kannada language,” said Mushtaq while savouring the victory.
As the news of Banu’s historic achievement spread as the day brightened, Mushtaq and his family received visitors and well-wishers. There were sweets. There were pleasant words aplenty. This was a moment to share and cherish.
Banu, who has undergone an open heart surgery and a knee operation, would find renewed strength and energy from this honour to go on and write more, hoped Mushtaq. “She is a very active person. She is trying to do the best for society. She alone drives the vehicle to the district court regularly,” said the husband.
In her three-decade-long writing career, awards are nothing new for 76-year-old Banu. She has won Kannada Literary Award, B Sarojadevi Literary Award and a host of other prestigious gongs. Her story ‘Haseena’ was turned into an award- winning movie by acclaimed director Girish Kasaravalli. In an earlier avatar, Banu was a district reporter for Lankesh Patrike.