When glow of ‘Heart Lamp’ brightens Kannada literature

HASSAN: Words failed on this occasion. When Banu—author, activist, lawyer, journalist, poet, wife, mother and grandmother—called her husband, Mushtaq (77), from London at 3.15 am on Wednesday, their two-storey house near District Armed Forces in Hassan was already basking in the glow from ‘Heart Lamp.’

“Nanage award sikkitu. Nanage khushi aayutu (I won it, I’m very happy) was all she could say at that moment when she spoke to me,” said a proud Mushtaq when TNIE reached out to share in the joy. “I could, however, sense the elation in her voice,” added Mushtaq, who runs an optical shop in Hassan.

The family--husband Mushtaq, son Thahir and daughter-in-law Aisha Shabnam, granddaughter Saleema --was watching television channels late into the night waiting for the announcement of International Booker Prize for 2025 in London. It was a long night, but well worth the wait in the end.

Banu’s daughters--Samena, a lawyer, and Lubana, a legal adviser in Bahrain--were watching the award proceedings from the venue on a video call.