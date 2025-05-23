Actor Madenur Manu held on rape charges a day before his movie release

The victim, in her complaint, has stated that she was repeatedly raped between November 2022 and May 2025. Manu allegedly raped her after promising to marry her. She has also accused him of exploiting her both mentally and physically. The woman has also stated that she had helped him financially,” the police said.

According to sources, the woman was aware that Manu was already married and had a child. Manu is alleged to have first raped the woman at a hotel in Shivamogga on November 29, 2022, after a comedy show. He is further accused of tying a mangalasutra to her at her house despite her resistance.

He is accused of repeatedly raping her several times at her Nagarbhavi residence. When she became pregnant, the accused is alleged to have forced her to take abortion pills. He is also accused of filming their private moments and threatening to make it public if she revealed the matter. The complainant has also accused him of beating her.

A case of rape, sexual intercourse by employing deceitful means, and causing miscarriage without the woman’s consent has been registered against the actor by the Annapoorneshwari Nagar police.