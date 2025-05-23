BCom graduate arrested for pre-dawn break-in at pub

The police arrested him from Jajpur, his native place, on May 16. The police recovered Rs 6,000 in cash and a cutting plier used for the robbery. However no firearm has been recovered from him.

The police had checked more than 150 CCTVs in the vicinity and tracked the movement of the accused.

After producing him before a local court at Jajpur, the police brought him to the city the next night.

“In 2016, the accused came to the city in search of a job. He started working at pubs in Jayanagar and JP Nagar areas. In 2021, the Koramangala police had arrested him after he tried to commit a theft. After coming out of the jail on bail, he again started working at different hotels and restaurants in Jayanagar.

Due to less salary, he quit job last year and returned to Odisha. He again came to the city in November and started working at a hotel in JP Nagar. He was staying in a room in JP Nagar. In March 2025, he again left the job and started looking for a job elsewhere. As he faced pressure to arrange money for the wedding, he decided to commit theft at some place and committed the robbery in the Geometry Pub,” said the police.

The accused who was taken to police custody will be produced before the court on Friday. The accused will be remanded in judicial custody as the police will not seek his custody.