FDA launches drive against use of banned fruit-ripening agents

BENGALURU: Acting on a directive from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), New Delhi, Karnataka’s Food Safety and Drug Administration (FDA) department has launched a state-wide drive against the use of banned fruit-ripening agents, artificial colouring and coating of fruits using synthetic dyes and other non-permitted substances, which pose serious health risks.

This comes after FSSAI instructed all states and Union Territories to step up enforcement and conduct special drives to ensure that fruits sold are safe for consumption.

According to an official from the FDA, mangoes, bananas, litchi and papayas, the most popular summer fruits, are exposed to such non-permitted substances.