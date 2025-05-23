KSDL workers allege wage disparity and corruption, demand CID probe

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL) Marketing Staff and Workers Association has raised serious concerns over wage inequality and alleged corruption within the organisation.

Many contract workers who have been serving the company for over 25 years, alleged that they continue to receive meagre salaries between Rs 20,000 and Rs 30,000, without increments or legally-mandated bonuses, while newly-appointed contract staff are being paid very high amounts leading up to Rs 1.5 lakh, association president GR Shivashankar told reporters on Thursday.

He also highlighted that the management is forcing them to sign new contract papers, despite ongoing legal disputes, violating labour laws. The office-bearers also spoke about alleged corruption in the company, especially in buying raw materials like sandalwood oil, accusing top officials’ involvement in the same.

They urged CM Siddaramaiah to order a proper investigation, demanding a CID inquiry and to give long-time workers permanent jobs and the benefits they deserve.