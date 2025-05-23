Lokayukta visits flood-hit areas, orders suo motu cases

BENGALURU: Karnataka Lokayukta Justice BS Patil, Upa Lokayuktas Justice KN Phaneendra and Justice B Veerappa visited flood-affected areas in the city on Thursday, to hear the woes of victims.

Taking stock of the travails of rain-affected residents, the Lokayukta directed his office to register suo motu complaints and has convened a public hearing with officials at 12.30pm Friday. Those interested can participate in the meeting.

Accompanied by judicial officials and police officers, they visited Silk Board Junction to check the under-construction drainage by Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd, road widening work near Panathur S Cross, railway under bridge constructed by BBMP on Panathur Main Road, Sai Layout and the storm water drain passing through Manyata Tech Park. Most of the areas have not had power supply for the past three days.