SWD project: BBMP secures D1,600 crore World Bank loan

BENGALURU: After the deluge comes a sliver of good news. Chief Commissioner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Maheshwar Rao on Thursday said that a loan amount of Rs 1,600 crore has been approved by World Bank and now the BBMP will start the works related to the Storm Water Drain (SWD) project.

The loan was sought and approved for the specific purpose and the plan is to ensure the stormwater is taken out from Bengaluru City without any flooding and reaches the river network in the city outskirts, he said.

The Chief Commissioner also said a special meeting will be held with the Revenue Department Secretary regarding removal of encroachment of SWDs, which is a continuous process and the palike is doing it.

Further, BBMP Engineer-In-Chief and in-charge Stormwater Drains, BS Prahallad said, 173.9 kilometres of stormwater drain in the city outskirts remained unlinked. “We will have to concrete the stormwater drain and construct a retaining wall. The gaps will be covered. Tender bids were called and the same was placed before the monitoring committee, financial bids will be called shortly and work will be taken up,” he said.

Meanwhile, the revenue department also has submitted a report to BBMP after surveying the Rajakaluve. After deploying surveyors, it has confirmed encroachment of 416 SWDs across the City and has given the report to BBMP to take up further action like eviction and reclamation of the storm water drains.

The revenue department had received 1,023 complaints two years ago, out of which, district administration found encroachments on 416 SWDs. The Special Deputy Commissioner of Revenue Department stated that 607 encroachment cases are pending and the order for the same is expected to be completed and shared with the municipality soon.

The revenue officials have tossed the ball in to the municipality’s court in 416 cases and said, it is up to the municipal authority to serve eviction notice, take police action and clear the encroachments on stormwater drains.

