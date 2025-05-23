Uproar over Mysore Sandal picking Tamannaah to burnish its brand

BENGALURU: The decision to sign on actress Tamannaah Bhatia for an eye-popping fee of Rs 6.2 crore as brand ambassador of the iconic Mysore Sandal Soap by Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL) has sparked an uproar in the state.

Tamannaah (35), predominantly an actress in Tamil and Telugu movies, pipped the likes of Deepika Padukone, Pooja Hegde and Rashmika Mandanna to the post for a two-year period. Social media slammed the State government for the the move and the leaders of Kannada film industry joined in the protest.

Industry Minister MB Patil, however, defended the decision and said they wanted to reach markets beyond Karnataka. Patil said the decision was a well-researched move. “Selecting a brand ambassador involves extensive deliberations,’’ the minister said.

Speaking to TNIE, film producer SA Chinne Gowda, who also served as President of the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC), said that Kannada cinema has best actors and actress who have pan-India appeal. “In spite of that, by bringing in someone from outside Karnataka, shows their disrespect to the language,’’ he said.