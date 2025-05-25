African catfish invasion after rains deals blow to Vibhutipura Lake revival efforts

BENGALURU: The restoration of the 45-acre Vibhutipura Lake in Mahadevpura Zone has suffered a huge setback with African Catfish taking over the water body in the wake of pre-monsoon rains.

The walkers and lake activists said the lake and buffer zone have been already encroached. Now with the rains, dirty water has flooded the lake and banned African Catfish are cavorting in the lake, they pointed out.

Ravi Kumar, a regular walker, said,”Ten days ago when the water level was low in the lake, these fish were seen struggling in small patches, but after rains, they have spread across the water body.”

Sathyavani Sridhar, who took up the issue of the lake’s poor management and encroachment with Lokayukta last year, said, “Till the beginning of April, the officials were removing the silt. Heavy rains have flooded the entire lake with dirty water. Now it will be difficult to remove these deadly fish.”

Noted Environmentalist Dr Yellappa Reddy said these are dangerous species and will not allow the local species to thrive. The banned African Catfishes are voracious eaters.

“This fish species will spoil the lake aqua system. Local fish will be eaten by this catfish and this will impact migratory birds. If the birds did not find the fish, they would look for a new habitat,” he said. This kind of catfish is sold in Mumbai by local fishermen and if it is alive, it fetches more revenue, he added.

Executive Engineer, Lakes, BBMP, Nithya J, said, “We are not aware of African catfish in Vibhutipura Lake. This may have entered through stormwater drains. I will take up the issue with the fisheries department,” she said.