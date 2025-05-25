Bengaluru BJP MP Tejasvi Surya proposes 15-point plan to fix Bengaluru’s infrastructure

BENGALURU: Bengaluru South BJP MP Tejasvi Surya has come up with a comprehensive 15-point plan aimed at addressing Bengaluru’s worsening infrastructure, mobility, and governance challenges.

In a letter to Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on May 24, the MP stated that he could not take part in the meeting of MPs and MLAs from Bengaluru on urgent issues concerning the city’s infrastructure as he is currently part of an all-party delegation visiting the US to convey India’s message against terrorism after the Pahalgam terror attack and ‘Operation Sindoor’.

Surya offered short-term and medium-term solutions to tackle the city’s problems. He recommended a 60-day priority plan to restore ward-wise footpaths and drains, scientific remapping of stormwater drains, and congestion relief on 12 high-traffic corridors.

He favoured formation of a war-room for real-time coordination of roadwork and debris clearance. In his 60-180-day medium-term plan, the MP stressed the need for expansion of Metro services with fast-tracked execution and weekly reviews.

He referred to the addition of 4,500 electric buses under the PM-eBus Sewa Scheme to enhance last-mile connectivity. The MP suggested measures such as phasing out old vehicles, implementing staggered institutional timings, and enforcing strict lane discipline to ease traffic congestion in the city. He proposed the formation of ‘Bengaluru 2050 Vision Group’, a dedicated think-tank covering urban mobility, water management, heritage, environment, and design.

This group could craft a long-term vision, ‘Bengaluru 2050’, to focus on sustainable growth, ecological protection, and integrated urban planning beyond short-term solutions. Among structural reforms, Surya called for operationalisation of BMLTA with a full-time managing director and leadership appointments at K-RIDE and BMRCL to strengthen Bengaluru’s public transport systems. He called for shifting focus from expensive road projects to public transit expansion.