Boulder truck hits stalled garbage truck on Kodigehalli flyover; driver dies, two injured

BENGALURU: In a freak accident involving a 16-wheel truck transporting boulders, a garbage truck and a cab on the International Airport Road in the early hours of Saturday, the driver of the garbage truck died while two others sustained injuries.

The deceased was identified as Faizan Ahmed (25), a native of Bihar. The injured are identified as Margoob Reja (23), the garbage truck cleaner and Harish, the driver of the truck transporting the boulders.

The incident happened on the Kodigehalli flyover on the International Airport Road near Brigade Magnum around 1.40 am. All the three vehicles were coming towards the city from the airport side.

The driver of the garbage truck had parked the vehicle on the right side of the flyover due to mechanical failure. He along with the cleaner were repairing the truck, when the driver of the boulder-laden truck who was reportedly overspeeding hit the garbage truck from behind. After he swerved the truck to the left, he hit the car that was going on the left side. The truck came to a halt after hitting the side wall of the flyover. In the impact, the garbage truck while falling on to a side, fell on its driver and cleaner.

Ahmed, who was shifted to a nearby private hospital, was declared dead on arrival.

Luckily, the boulders had not fallen off the truck. The yellow board cab that was going to Sarjapura with customers from the airport was also damaged in the accident. Neither the cab driver nor the customers sustained injuries in the mishap. The front portion of the cab has been completely damaged.

“The cab driver SJ Sunil has filed a police complaint. Reja is undergoing treatment in Victoria Hospital while Harish is at a hospital in Yelahanka. The traffic had to be diverted under the flyover till all the vehicles were cleared,” said an officer.