CAT stays inquiry notice against IPS officer Alok Kumar in 2019 audio leak case before DG promotion review

BENGALURU: The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has stayed a notice issued by the chief secretary to senior IPS officer Alok Kumar, who is the additional director general of police, proposing a departmental inquiry against him into the 2019 telephone audio leak case.

Kumar contended that the departmental inquiry was already dropped as per the reply dated May 6, 2024, given by the state government under the Right to Information Act, and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) too has also filed a ‘B’ (closure) report in the case which conclusively established that there was no evidence against him into the alleged audio leak.

He alleged that the notice, dated May 9, 2025, was issued under Rule 8(4) of All India Services (Discipline & Appeals) Rules, 1969, just days before his name was cleared by the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) for promotion to the director general of police post. The notice was after the director general and inspector general of police took his profile on April 23, 2025 to forward it to the Union Public Service Commission to consider him for the post of DG&IGP, he said.