Construction at Bengaluru Cantonment Railway Station leaves passengers clueless

BENGALURU: With major construction work under way at Bengaluru Cantonment Railway Station, commuters are facing severe inconvenience on both the Millers Road and Vasanthnagar sides.
From misleading entries to unregulated auto fares and lack of basic amenities, the station has turned into a nightmare for many, particularly senior citizens and outstation travellers.
Due to construction work blocking access to the main entrance, most auto and cab drivers now assume that trains operate from the Millers Road side, and drop passengers at the rear gate. However, this side too is affected by ongoing work and lacks proper access to platforms.
Drivers drop off commuters and leave immediately, leaving many - especially those unfamiliar with the station layout - struggling to find their way, often with luggage, elderly companions or children, and no assistance or guidance.
“Both Platform 1 and 2 are in poor condition. Buildings on both sides have been demolished. There is no shelter or canopy along the full walkway. There are barely any chairs, and older people struggle every day for long hours,” said Anil Kumar, a passenger who recently travelled with his elderly parents to Kerala, adding that he even filed a complaint.
“A complaint was first sent through RailMadad, but the response only spoke of long-term plans once the new station is built. A second complaint was sent to the Railway Board, asking for urgent temporary solutions,” Kumar told TNIE, lamenting that construction could take years. He suggested that the government must find temporary solutions and include temporary sheds, maybe battery vehicles for seniors, more seating and clear signage.
Commuters told TNIE that usually, entry to Platform 2 remains waterlogged, with dirty drain water spilling on to the road. People arriving through this part of Millers Road have to wade through the chaos just to enter the station and inside, the number of seats is limited.
For senior citizens or sick passengers, the lack of proper waiting space adds to their discomfort. Mahesh M, a software engineer, said the problems begin even before entering the station.
“Auto drivers fool passengers and charge high fares, saying the roads are in bad shape, but drop passengers some metres away and refuse to go any further. Most people don’t know how long the distance actually is, and pay up, then have to find their way carrying heavy luggage.”