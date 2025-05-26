Construction at Bengaluru Cantonment Railway Station leaves passengers clueless

BENGALURU: With major construction work under way at Bengaluru Cantonment Railway Station, commuters are facing severe inconvenience on both the Millers Road and Vasanthnagar sides.

From misleading entries to unregulated auto fares and lack of basic amenities, the station has turned into a nightmare for many, particularly senior citizens and outstation travellers.

Due to construction work blocking access to the main entrance, most auto and cab drivers now assume that trains operate from the Millers Road side, and drop passengers at the rear gate. However, this side too is affected by ongoing work and lacks proper access to platforms.

Drivers drop off commuters and leave immediately, leaving many - especially those unfamiliar with the station layout - struggling to find their way, often with luggage, elderly companions or children, and no assistance or guidance.

“Both Platform 1 and 2 are in poor condition. Buildings on both sides have been demolished. There is no shelter or canopy along the full walkway. There are barely any chairs, and older people struggle every day for long hours,” said Anil Kumar, a passenger who recently travelled with his elderly parents to Kerala, adding that he even filed a complaint.