Vidhana Soudha opens doors to public for guided tours from June 1

BENGALURU: For the first time, the public will get a guided tour of Karnataka’s iconic seat of power — the Vidhana Soudha. Starting June 1, visitors can explore the grandeur of the State’s legislative building by paying an entry fee of Rs 50. However, students up to Class 10 or under the age of 15 will get free entry, but registration is mandatory.

Visitors can tour the building on all Sundays, as well as on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, as part of the initiative by the Department of Tourism, Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) in coordination with Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speakers Office (KLASO) and others.

Approximately 300 visitors will be allowed per day, divided into slots of 30 participants each. The guided tour, in Kannada and English, will begin at 8am and go on till 5pm. However, carrying and using single-use plastic items is strictly banned within the complex premises.

Tickets for the guided tour that covers a distance of 1.5km are available at https://kstdc.co/activities. The organisers informed that the tour will not operate on days when the Legislative Assembly or Legislative Council is in session, or when security advisories are in place.

Inaugurating the guided tour on Sunday, Speaker UT Khader called the initiative unique, where the citizens can immerse themselves in the rich legacy of the state’s democratic heritage.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil said, “Vidhana Soudha is the very heart of our democracy. By opening its halls and corridors for guided walks, we are giving the public a chance to witness history, architecture and governance.”

The visitors will also need to carry a physical copy of their original Aadhaar card, while students will need a valid school ID along with Aadhaar. Foreigners should produce their original passports for verification.

“Kengal Hanumanthaiah, the architect of the majestic Vidhana Soudha, wanted to build something that reflected Indian identity — a building with Indian composition which did not carry the colonial imprint,” said tourist guide Septhar.