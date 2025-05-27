307.9mm Bengaluru records wettest May ever

BENGALURU: While Bengalurueans are reminiscing about the city’s weather, a record has been set. The city this year has recorded its highest cumulative rainfall for May.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru city recorded 307.9mm of rain between May 1 and May 26 (up to 11.30 am). With this, the city has beaten the all-time high record rainfall for the month of May set in 2023, when the city received 305.4 mm of rain.

“With the onset of monsoon, Bengaluru city will experience more rain in the coming days,” IMD Bengaluru, director-in-charge, N Puviarasan told The New Indian Express.

According to IMD, the city recorded a cumulative rainfall of 181.5 mm in May 2024. In May 2022, the figure was 270.2 mm. Up to 5.30 pm on Monday, Bengaluru city recorded 5 mm of rain. While HAL Airport saw 3.6 mm, Kempegowda International Airport weather station recorded 0.4 mm.

Bengaluru also recorded a 5.3 degrees Celsius dip in maximum temperature on Monday. The city recorded a maximum of 26.7 degrees Celsius as against the normal 32 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon has covered all of Karnataka except Bidar on May 26. The monsoon entered Kerala and Karnataka simultaneously on May 24.

“Caution and warnings were also issued to State Government agencies a week in advance about the heavy rain forecast,” Puviarasan added. Meanwhile, the IMD has issued a red alert for coastal Karnataka and the Western Ghats region, an orange alert for north interior Karnataka, and a yellow alert for south interior Karnataka for the next 4-5 days.

The IMD has also issued a strong wind alert, Puviarasan said, while ghat regions along with Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Kodagu, Mysuru, and surrounding areas will experience strong winds at a speed of 50-60 kmph.

The rest of Karnataka will experience strong winds of 40-50 kmph. He also cautioned that along with sustained continuous rainfall, most parts of Karnataka will experience heavy short-duration rain spurts.