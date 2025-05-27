Irate residents urge BBMP to desilt Benniganahalli Lake

BENGALURU: The residents of Kasturi Nagar Welfare Association vented their spleen at Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) Lake division for neglecting the development of the seven-acre northern part of Benniganahalli Lake in CV Raman Nagar.
The residents said that the BBMP’s neglect has resulted in flooding of over 40 homes in the BDA Layout. They said no desilting was done in the lake in the past several years and concentration was only on the southern side of Benniganahalli Lake.
According to the residents, the southern part of the lake which falls under Survey Number 47, was developed around 2018. The recent rai n and water gushing from two stormwater drains that connect to the northern side in Survey Number 55 was choked. This is because of no desilting on the Northern side from at least 25 years.
“The water body was cut into two parts following the South Western Railways track running in the middle of the water body. The Pai Layout Resident Welfare Association chipped in with volunteers and took up the water body restoration and the water body of 15 acres looks beautiful. However, due to no desilting done from another part of the lake which is around 7 acres, the development is yet to start, the residents said.
“Due to heavy rains last Monday, the rainwater from storm water drains started to reverse and flooded homes. The stormwater drain engineers arrived in no time and cleared the silt. Now the BBMP lake department should do its duty,” said a senior citizen and a member of the association.
The resident added that the BBMP officials may be finding difficulty due to Railway Department tracks on three sides of the northern side.
“As coordination and permission from the government agencies is a big issue, the BBMP should have taken up the task at least 10 years ago and by now the issue would have been resolved,” said another resident.
The women resident added, “Now if heavy rains lash in upstream in Hebbal and Nagawara Valley, the home will again be flooded. Some of the tenants want to move out. If the issue is not solved, then pensioners here will have a tough time,” added the resident.
Agreeing with the challenge, Akshath, Assistant Executive Engineer, BBMP Lakes Department, said, “The access to the northern part of the water body is cut and hence development could not be taken up.
“The northern part of the lake is covered by a railway track on three sides and a letter was sent to the railway department for permission to allow for restoration. The BBMP is yet to get a reply,” he said.