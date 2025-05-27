Irate residents urge BBMP to desilt Benniganahalli Lake

BENGALURU: The residents of Kasturi Nagar Welfare Association vented their spleen at Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) Lake division for neglecting the development of the seven-acre northern part of Benniganahalli Lake in CV Raman Nagar.

The residents said that the BBMP’s neglect has resulted in flooding of over 40 homes in the BDA Layout. They said no desilting was done in the lake in the past several years and concentration was only on the southern side of Benniganahalli Lake.

According to the residents, the southern part of the lake which falls under Survey Number 47, was developed around 2018. The recent rai n and water gushing from two stormwater drains that connect to the northern side in Survey Number 55 was choked. This is because of no desilting on the Northern side from at least 25 years.

“The water body was cut into two parts following the South Western Railways track running in the middle of the water body. The Pai Layout Resident Welfare Association chipped in with volunteers and took up the water body restoration and the water body of 15 acres looks beautiful. However, due to no desilting done from another part of the lake which is around 7 acres, the development is yet to start, the residents said.

“Due to heavy rains last Monday, the rainwater from storm water drains started to reverse and flooded homes. The stormwater drain engineers arrived in no time and cleared the silt. Now the BBMP lake department should do its duty,” said a senior citizen and a member of the association.

The resident added that the BBMP officials may be finding difficulty due to Railway Department tracks on three sides of the northern side.