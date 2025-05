BENGALURU: After repeated complaints from motorists that the ongoing Metro construction works are affecting the smooth flow of traffic, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who is also Minister of Bengaluru Development and Town Planning, conducted a surprise inspection of Mahadevapura and Marathahalli areas on the Hebbal-Silk Board Metro route, on Monday.

He instructed the officials concerned to remove the medians separa-ting the main carriageway from service roads. Shivakumar also oversaw the plans of merger and said that they aim to cover 40-50 km along the Metro construction areas to ease traffic con-gestion.

He recalled that the decision to remove the road dividers was made at the recent Greater Bengaluru Authority meeting. “At the meeting with legislators from the city, we decided to remove the road dividers to ease traffic due to Metro construction,” he said.

The ongoing Metro line constructions that contribute to the traffic congestion include roads along the construction sites of the Pink Line that connects Kalena Agrahara (Gottigere) on Bannerghatta Road to Nagawara; Blue Line connecting Central Silk Board with the Kempegowda International Airport and Yellow Line connecting RV Road with Bommasandra.