NoteWorthy! Harish Sivaramakrishnan gets candid on Agam's new album

Blending genres and delivering tracks that understand the audience’s pulse is a rare phenomenon in the world of music. With roots deep in Carnatic music and branches extending towards modernity, Agam, a city-based Carnatic progressive rock band has achieved it for the past 18 years. As their songs continue to hold a special place in many music lovers’ hearts, the band led by the lead vocalist Harish Sivaramakrishnan is one step closer to the release of their album ‘Arrival of the Ethereal’ with the first track The Silence That Remains, to be released today. Four out of eight tracks of the album are set to be released this year with the rest set for next year.

With songs like Veyyon Silli, Paarvanavidhuve, and Job Kurian’s Padayatra, Sivaramakrishnan has already marked his signature among music lovers. For a band that predominantly plays Carnatic classical music, the latest album is mostly about bringing wider global styles of music together, while retaining their genre of progressive metal music and Carnatic music. During the past five years since the Covid-19 pandemic, the band members have made an effort to explore different genres of music – from orchestra to western classical. “We got access to a lot more music. There was much time at home and most of us ventured out into listening to music styles that we would otherwise not have paid attention to,” he shares, adding that this exposure has influenced their sound, making it more diverse.