Problems at 166 flood-hit areas solved: BBMP Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao

BBMP Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao instructed the officers to resolve problems in flood-affected areas identified under the BBMP jurisdiction.

Water should be allowed to flow smoothly in storm water drains (SWD), continuously remove silt and maintain cleanliness. He also directed the officials to take necessary steps to prevent waterlogging in the areas around the SWDs where concrete barriers have not yet been constructed.

Out of the 210 flood-affected areas in the city, the Commissioner claimed that the problem has already been resolved in 166 places and instructed the officials to take immediate temporary measures in the remaining 44 places and to provide relief to the families.

As sluice gates have been installed in 13 of 183 lakes so far, he asked the officials to allow stormwater in the lakes and fill it and directed officials to install sluice gates in the remaining lakes in a phased manner and to formulate a plan for clearing silt in the lakes where silt has not been removed. “In the rainy season, teams should always be ready to clear trees and tree branches/branches that have fallen due to the wind in the city. Identify and clear dry/dangerous trees, branches/branches,” he said.

Regarding the garbage compactors taking away road space, he said, “The waste is being transferred from auto tippers to compactors on the roadside, and the places where the roadside transfers are being made should be immediately shifted to other places. In this regard, he instructed the officials to identify the municipal land or other places and take action as per the roadside transfer”.