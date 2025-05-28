BBMP steps up efforts for glitch-free SC survey

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao held a review meeting regarding the ongoing Comprehensive Caste Survey to identify Scheduled Caste members.
Rao said that since the beginning of the Survey from May, 8,215 enumerators visited 1,31,730 SC houses and have covered 5,11,594 SC members.
He also asked zonal officials to deploy additional enumerators in areas with high population of Scheduled Castes and complete the survey work quickly, especially in the Eastern Zone.
Addressing a review meeting held in the Eastern Zone on Tuesday on the progress of the Scheduled Caste/Original Caste Comprehensive Survey, the palike chief told the enumerators to be in touch with the community leaders and representatives in areas with high populations of Scheduled Castes in the Eastern Zone and instructed them to complete the survey work at the earliest.
Earlier in the day, Additional Chief Secretary to the Government and Development Commissioner Uma Mahadevan, also Chairperson of the State-Level Coordination Committee, appealed to leaders and office-bearers of the Scheduled Caste (SC) communities to extend full cooperation for the successful completion of the SC survey within the BBMP limits.
She emphasized the importance of the SC survey in urban areas. She said that the survey aims not only to scientifically determine caste data but also to analyze the community’s socio-economic conditions.
She acknowledged delays in the survey due to continuous rains in the city but informed that the survey is being conducted in three phases: door-to-door, at camps, and through voluntary online submissions.
Special Commissioner (Welfare) and Secretary of the BBMP Coordination Committee Suralkar Vikas Kishor mentioned that enumerators are being deployed near Pourakarmika mustering points to conduct the survey efficiently.