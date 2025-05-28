BBMP steps up efforts for glitch-free SC survey

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao held a review meeting regarding the ongoing Comprehensive Caste Survey to identify Scheduled Caste members.

Rao said that since the beginning of the Survey from May, 8,215 enumerators visited 1,31,730 SC houses and have covered 5,11,594 SC members.

He also asked zonal officials to deploy additional enumerators in areas with high population of Scheduled Castes and complete the survey work quickly, especially in the Eastern Zone.

Addressing a review meeting held in the Eastern Zone on Tuesday on the progress of the Scheduled Caste/Original Caste Comprehensive Survey, the palike chief told the enumerators to be in touch with the community leaders and representatives in areas with high populations of Scheduled Castes in the Eastern Zone and instructed them to complete the survey work at the earliest.