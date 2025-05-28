Bulk booking for flats to start under Sanchari Cauvery in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: With many apartments spread across 110 villages in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits, and the demand for more water leading to pressure on groundwater due to extraction by private players, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewage Board (BWSSB) has announced bulk booking for Sanchari Cauvery supply.

Under the Sanchari Cauvery scheme, BIS-certified drinking water will be supplied to housing and apartment complexes.

“To reduce excessive dependence on groundwater and maintain water balance in the city, Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) launched the Sanchari Cauvery project. It has been decided to start bulk booking system for apartments under this project,” said BWSSB Chief Ram Prasat Manohar.

He said most of the apartments on the outskirts of the city are highly dependent on groundwater and people buy tanker water to meet drinking water needs. Tankers also supply borewell water which is increasing pressure on groundwater. BWSSB has decided to reduce this and provide BIS-certified clean drinking water. From now on, apartments will be able to book BIS-certified drinking water through tankers for their year-round water needs, he said.