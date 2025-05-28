Covid cases rise, situation under control, says Karnataka Minister

BENGALURU: With Covid cases rising steadily across the state, Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil on Tuesday instructed health officials to collect data on the availability of beds, oxygen, ventilators and essential medicines. Testing facilities have been activated across Bengaluru and guidelines issued as schools prepare to reopen.

Patil said while cases are increasing, the situation is under control and there is no need to panic. “Instructions have been given to check and submit data on oxygen, beds and ventilators. We have ensured that testing for Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) cases is in place. Labs are well-equipped and ready,” he said.

Patil said that a spike in seasonal illnesses is being seen due to changing weather and heavy rain, adding to the state’s health burden. He said most people have already been vaccinated and the state is prepared to coordinate with the Union Health Ministry for additional vaccines, if needed.

“Pregnant women and elderly citizens should use masks in crowded places,” he added. With schools set to reopen after summer holidays, Patil asked parents not to send their children if they are unwell. “If a child shows any symptoms during school hours, they must be sent home. Schools must remain cautious,” he said.