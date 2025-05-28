Netizens slam couple’s PDA in moving car in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A video of a couple engaging in a public display of affection through the sunroof of a moving car at Trinity Circle has gone viral, drawing backlash from netizens. In the video clip shared on the X page Karnataka Portfolio on Tuesday, the couple is seen standing up through the sunroof of a moving car and kissing. Netizens slammed the act as not only “highly inappropriate” but also extremely dangerous.

Karnataka Portfolio said the act is a blatant violation of traffic norms and public decency, warning that it poses a serious risk to road users’ safety. “One wrong turn, a sudden brake, or a distracted driver could result in fatal consequences.

Moreover, this kind of public display is not just disrespectful, but it sets a very poor example, especially for younger viewers and children who may witness such acts in public. Freedom and modernity must never come at the cost of safety, decency and mutual respect in a civil society,” the post stated.

The page also shared the vehicle’s registration number and tagged the official handle of the Bengaluru City Police, urging them to take action.

A senior police officer from East Division said they are analysing the video. “Once the exact location of the incident is verified, the police station under whose jurisdiction it falls will initiate appropriate action,” the officer said.