BBMP begins native sapling plantation drive at lakes, parks; aims to plant one lakh trees this year

BENGALURU: With early monsoon and a friendly environment for plantation drive, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Forest Division has begun native species plantation drive at lakes and parks in Bengaluru from Monday onwards.
The officials have begun to plant saplings of fig, neem, rudraksha and other species. Around 2,000 saplings were planted at Arekere Lake in Bommanahalli and 5,000 each in the Bellandur and Varthur Lake buffer zones.
According to BLG Swamy, Deputy Conservator Of Forest, BBMP, one lakh saplings will be planted and contractors engaged will be asked to take care of these for three years.
He said that work orders have been issued to around 12 agencies and the drive to plant 50,000 saplings in phase one has begun. A few more work orders are pending and once that is done, the drive will go into full swing.
“At some places, 1,500 saplings and in a few places, 2,000 to 3,500 saplings will be planted. “Under the leadership of Special Commissioner Preeti Gehlot, we have already planted saplings at Arekere Lake. The reason for taking up the drive during rains is to ensure high survival rate,” said Swamy. He added that, this year, the drive will be in places like parks, lake buffer zones and large industrial areas.
Once the 50,000 target is reached by planting saplings across eight zones, Palike will begin to plant another 50,000 for the financial year as the tender process is underway, added a senior official.
The BBMP officials sought permission from the Bengaluru Development Authority for the two water bodies, Varthur measuring 480 acres and Bellandur Lake measuring over 900 acres, for plantation drive. But due to development work these are pending in Bellandur. The BBMP was asked to take up the drive next year.
“Nearly 200 acres in Bellandur still has silt. To remove the silt and dewater the same for wetland improvement at three places, it will take another eight months and hence we have asked the BBMP to plant saplings next year,” said Kavitha Krishna, Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) BDA Lake Wing.