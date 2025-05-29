BEd students protest against institute over alleged fraud, fake exam hall tickets in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A group of BEd aspirants came out in protest against Sri Vishnu Vocational Studies (SVVS), a vocational institution at Chamrajpet, on Wednesday alleging fraud, misinterpretation and illegal withholding of their original academic documents.

According to the complainants, the institute’s owner, Ravi Batlahalli, had promised them BEd admission under Bangalore University, assuring them they could appear for the university examinations.

“The owner claimed that SVVS had full affiliation with Bangalore University and collected our original documents SSLC, PUC, degree certificates along with fees up to Rs 80,000,” said one of the students.

However, just a week before their scheduled BEd examinations, the students said they discovered that SVVS is not affiliated with Bangalore University, nor does it have any valid recognition to conduct B.Ed programs. “We don’t have an authentic hall ticket, we don’t know which college we belong to, we don’t know which center we belong to” said Sithara, a student.

“Two exams have already taken place, and we’ve missed both. We were told hall tickets would be issued, but what we received were unsigned and unofficial drafts with no college code or university stamp. The hall tickets appear fake,” said another student.