Bengaluru police warn strict action on unlicensed tobacco sales ahead of World No Tobacco Day

BENGALURU: City Police Commissioner B Dayananda has warned of strict action against shops selling cigarettes and other tobacco products without the mandatory license prescribed by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

“In observance of World No Tobacco Day, which falls on May 31, the city police will conduct both awareness and enforcement campaigns across Bengaluru to protect public health and ensure compliance with tobacco control laws,” the commissioner said.

Efforts will be made to promote a tobacco-free environment, and all tobacco traders must possess a valid license. From May 27 to June 2, the police department will intensify enforcement of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003 (COTPA). Strict action will be taken against smoking in public places, selling tobacco products to minors, and selling tobacco near educational institutions.

“Special focus will be given on enforcing the ban on Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems, including e-cigarettes and vaping devices. Surprise inspections will be carried out at malls, coffee bars, and shops to check for violations,” he said. He said that action has been taken against illegal hookah bars, and inspections will continue to identify and shut down unauthorised establishments.

He further said that in collaboration with BBMP, police officers will conduct awareness drives in commercial areas to inform tobacco vendors about licensing being mandatory. They will also guide vendors through the process of obtaining a tobacco sales license.