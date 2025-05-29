BJP demands rollback of Rs 250 garbage user fee in Bengaluru; calls it an excessive tax burden on residents.

BENGALURU: The BJP on Wednesday demanded the rollback of garbage user fee in the city. The Congress government has introduced Rs 250 fee for garbage management.

Speaking to reporters at BBMP, Opposition Leader R Ashoka criticized the government for burdening Bengaluru residents with excessive taxes.

“They (Congress) are devising a scheme to extract revenue from garbage. Congress has imposed the highest garbage tax in the country. While Kempegowda earned the title of Nadaprabhu for building the state, Congress leaders have earned the title of those who ruined it,” he said.

Previously, the city had a cess. Now, a user fee has been added alongside it. While the garbage tender is valued at Rs 147 crore, excessive fees are being collected from the public. With the user fee, the collection could reach Rs 500 to Rs 600 crore, he said.

“Either user fee or cess should be collected. The move will increase house rents, as well as rates for commercial buildings, marriage halls, hospitals, schools, and hotels. One tax will lead to an increase in all rates,” he said.

Ashoka accused the Congress of looting Bengaluru residents. “They use the excuse of central government law, even though no central law mandates imposing two types of fees,” he said.

He urged the government to convene a meeting of Bengaluru MLAs to discuss this issue and alleged that such taxes are being collected to fund Congress’s five guarantee schemes.