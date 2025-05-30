Dance teacher sexually assaults minor girl, held in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 29-year-old dance teacher at a reputed international school was arrested for sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl.

The accused Bharath Kannan is a resident of Chikkabanavara in Hosakote, and the crime happened on May 24. He was arrested on Tuesday near his residence. The accused was detained under the POCSO Act and has been remanded to judicial custody.

Kannan, who was travelling in his car, lured the victim into his vehicle when she was walking back from Sai Baba Ashram in Kadugodi. After taking her to an isolated place, he assaulted her.

After the accused dropped her, she approached the police and filed a complaint.

Following the lead, police picked up Kannan from his residence. He confessed to the crime during interrogation.

The accused is also said to have visited the girl’s school and ‘offered to train her,’ said one of the officers.