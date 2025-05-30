Demolish SWD obstructions, ensure smooth flow of water: Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Bengaluru Development, DK Shivakumar, instructed officials to clear all stormwater drain (SWD) encroachments under the Disaster Management Act to ensure smooth flow of rainwater in the drains.

During his visit to Manyata Tech Park, an official from a private firm tried to interrupt and offered to give justification.

Irritated by this, Shivakumar warned and said, “I will demolish and go. I have come here to listen. Opportunity will be given to you to speak, do not interrupt.”

The DCM later told the media that the private owners did not cooperate with officials and created trouble for them and, hence, he has to come to check the flooding points.

“The CM and I have already visited the rain-affected areas. Manyata Tech Park is an important junction and any issues here result in problems in other areas. Some people have brought a stay from the court to stop the encroachments removal drive. We have asked officials to clear encroachments under the Disaster Management Act," he added.

When asked about repeated flooding during heavy rains in Bengaluru, he said, the government is not keen to take away property and give trouble to the public.

“I am visiting the problem spots myself to verify. I have been directed to give notices. We will also give compensation. The flooding should not be repeated and the demolition will be taken up under Disaster Management Act,” he stressed.

He added, “We don’t want to demolish any random building but it is important to ensure that rainwater flows smoothly without causing floods. We can’t allow Bengaluru’s reputation to go down the drain. We will compensate the building owners if there are technical issues. We have given complete authority to the BBMP Commissioner and the Urban Development Department Secretary to take necessary action in this regard.