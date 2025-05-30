Driver bites man’s finger over rainwater splash near Lulu Mall in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 65-year-old man had to undergo surgery to fix his right hand ring finger after it was bitten by a driver of a car near Lulu Mall.

Reason for the bite: The victim, while returning home in his car with his wife and mother-in-law after having dinner at a hotel, reportedly splashed stagnant rain water on the car of the accused.

Frustrated over this, the driver of the car chased the victim’s car and stopped it near the Lulu Mall. The man pulled the victim out of the car and bit his finger despite the latter seeking apologies. A woman who was with the accused also got out of the car and abused the victim. The victim’s wife has filed the complaint against the driver of the car and the woman. The police who have the registration number of the accused’s car have yet to make any arrests.

The victim Jagannath Shekar, is a resident of an upscale apartment on Magadi Road. The incident happened on Sunday between 8.45 pm and 9.15 pm. Shekar has reportedly spent Rs 1.8 lakh for the surgery.

Shekar’s wife Parvathi has filed a police complaint. The accused stopped Shekar’s car claiming that he splashed rain water on the car near the Majestic Railway underpass towards Magadi Road. The accused also punched the victim’s face and tore his shirt.

The accused, along with another woman, were in a Kia car registered in Rajajinagar RTO, said an officer.

Shekar underwent surgery at a private hospital in Sheshadripuram and doctors have put five stitches.