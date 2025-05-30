Karnataka hikes salaries of NHM doctors, specialists, nurses

BENGALURU: To boost healthcare services and retain talent under the National Health Mission (NHM), the state government on Thursday revised the salaries of MBBS doctors, senior specialists and nursing officers working in the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCUs) and Intensive Care Units (ICUs) across the state.

MBBS medical officers working in various NHM programmes at the state and district levels will now receive a consolidated monthly salary of Rs 75,000 and senior medical officers Rs 86,858 – Rs 80,000.

Major clinical specialists including OBG, Paediatrics, Anaesthesia, General Medicine, Orthopaedics, Surgeons and Ophthalmologists will draw Rs 1.4 lakh per month, revised from the earlier Rs 1.1–1.3 lakh range.

For these posts, experienced candidates will be eligible for an additional 25 per cent increment per annum. The pay cap is fixed at Rs 1.75 lakh and is only applicable to retirees. The same rules must be readapted for new and serving staff.

Their experience will be given priority during recruitment.

Similarly, nursing officers working in SNCU or ICUs, with computer skills and a minimum of 5 years of experience will now earn Rs 22,000 per month, up from the earlier Rs 14,186–Rs 18,141 range.