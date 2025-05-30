Learn other languages, but treasure Kannada: CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called upon students to learn as many languages as they can, saying the more they learn, the better it is.

“While you learn other languages, be ahead in Kannada,” CM said. He also said it is wrong to say that children will not get ahead if they learn in Kannada.

“If children get scientific education and develop scientific temperament, they will be very talented,” Siddaramaiah said.

He was speaking after welcoming children back to school at Karnataka Public School in Adugodi on Thursday.

The education department organised such programmes across the Karnataka, marking the reopening of the academic year. Siddaramaiah noted that he allocated Rs 725 crore this year again for the construction of class rooms.

“It is the responsibility of the government to provide education to everyone. Education does not just give knowledge, it also shapes personality. Everyone must get education. This will increase self-esteem and make us an asset to society,” he said.