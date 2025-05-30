No relief for CBI officer, mother in corruption case

BENGALURU: The Special Court for CBI and ED Cases has refused to discharge Brajesh Kumar, then Deputy Superintendent of Police, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Bengaluru, and his 73-year-old mother Laltha Singh, in a corruption case.

Brajesh Kumar, serving as DySP CBI (BS & FC), Bengaluru, while conducting an investigation into two cases registered in 2017 and 2019, came in contact with the accused No.3, Ganni Praveen Kumar, who has been already convicted.

He allegedly entered into a conspiracy with Praveen Kumar and an unknown official of the land developer for legal ratification of gift deeds and diversion of Rs 8.19 lakh from the parents to accounts held in his and his mother’s name.

Brajesh allegedly used the bribe to purchase a flat at Yelahanka in the name of his mother and in the name of his father for a sum of Rs 8.36 lakh and another flat in his name for Rs 9.52 lakh, which amounts to 90.5% of his official income. This is an offence under the provisions of the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The court observed that the charge against him by the prosecution (CBI & ED) is supported by material evidence, and that there is no material to discharge the accused.