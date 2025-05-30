NPKL site allottees see a ray of hope in SkyDeck

BENGALURU: The announcement of SkyDeck project at Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout (NPKL) has come as a ray of hope for site allottees, who have been complaining of inadequate facilities there.

While they believe that the project will help develop their layout, others are of the opinion that it is a move just to jack up land value in the region.

The layout is being developed by Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) between Mysuru Road and Magadi Road, spread across 4,000 acres. In all, 10,000 sites were formed in 2016 and 2018.

N Ashok, a site allottee, said SkyDeck is a welcome project as it will ensure better connectivity in and around the layout. Presently, the roads leading to the layout and inside it are non-motorable. Water supply and electricity connections are yet to be given.

Another site allottee said work on the layout is yet to be completed.

“BDA it is yet to complete 50% of work though it claims 90% has been done. We have taken loans to construct houses and are paying rent and EMIs. The delay in providing basic amenities is only making matters worse. We hope that the SkyDeck project will help ensure all amenities in our layout,” he said.