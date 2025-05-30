SC order on Transferable Development Rights to Mysuru royal family interim justice: Minister HK Patil

BENGALURU: Law Minister HK Patil termed the Supreme Court order keeping in abeyance the earlier four orders on Transferable Development Rights (TDR) worth Rs 3,400 crore to the Mysuru Royal family as interim justice.

The SC three-judge bench restrained the parties from using the TDR already issued by the government to the legal heirs of the Royal family against the utilisation of 15.36 acres of land on the Bengaluru Palace Grounds until outcome of the final adjudication in August.

“To avoid further complications, the consequential effect of the Order of the SC dated 10.12.2024, 22.05.2025, 17.05.2022, and 9.03.2024 shall be kept in abeyance. This interim arrangement is without prejudice to the rights of the parties,” he quoted the order.

“The hearing will start in August, and we expect that the state will get justice in the final judgment”, he said while addressing the press.

“Having regard to the issues involved and to protect the interests of both sides, CA 3303/1997, and all proceedings arising there from are listed for final hearing in the week commencing August 18. As an interim measure, all the TDR issued in contempt order should be retained in the registry of this Court, and those handed over to the applicants are directed not to utilise or sell the DRC (Default Risk Capital) till further orders”, the order stated.

“It is made clear that no third-party interest or personal benefit should be made by the release of the TDR. The Review petition filed by the applicants - state shall be listed before the bench in the week commencing 21st July 2025. The interim directions are subject to the outcome of the review petition. However, if the review petition is declined, the interim directions shall continue in force for four weeks from the date of passing such order or till it is heard by the three-judge bench, whichever is later,” it clarified.