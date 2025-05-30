Sewage line work turns Bengaluru's Jigani road into muddy trap

BENGALURU: Residents of Jigani’s Bande Nallasandra are crying for help as extensive road digging has made commuting a harrowing experience.

They said the roads were dug up for laying underground sewage lines but after the work, the roads were not tarred, with mud and slush plopping all over the place.

“The digging started in April. During May first week they started digging inside our gated community and till date the roads are in the same condition,” said Alben Sigamani, president, Celebrity Golden Treasure Owners Welfare Association (CGTOWA).

The situation worsens when it rains, turning the residential area to a swamp, the residents said.

“The pits have been dug up to 7 to 8 feet and they have just covered it with mud. It is the worst time for such a project. When it rains mud gets soft making walking difficult. In some areas mud even goes down to 2 feet and we are scared to send our kids out alone,” said Prakash Dubey, a resident.

“It now looks like a ghost town. We don’t feel clean and safe here anymore,” added Prakash.

“I don’t send my daughter outside to play or exercise now as I am scared that something might happen to her,” said a concerned mother.