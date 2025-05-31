Bengaluru apartment owner booked under Foreigners Act

“A team of CCB sleuths detained the two women for immoral activities. During interrogation, it was found that they were living illegally in the country. The flat owner did not upload details of his tenants on the FRRO portal,” said a police officer.

Recently, Amruthahalli police registered a case against a 50-year-old landlord for renting out a shed on his plot to two illegal immigrants, including a woman, from Bangladesh. On a tip off, the police detained Mohammed Matheen and Raziya Sultana of Bangladesh and produced them before the FRRO.

The police also registered a case against landowner C Ambarish of Dasarahalli. During interrogation, it was found that Ambarish had rented out his shed to Matheen and Sultana three months ago. FRRO mandates landlords to provide details of tenants from abroad within 24 hours of renting out their premises to them.