Bengaluru ED books top mineral export firm under Fema

BENGALURU: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Bengaluru zonal office has booked a top mineral exports firm under Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).
In an official release on Friday, the ED stated that “on the basis of evidence found during the search and statements recorded under FEMA, 1999, it is revealed that the directors of Sri Kumaraswamy Mineral Exports Pvt Ltd (SKMEPL) had incorporated multiple entities in overseas jurisdiction for receipt of profit derived by the company and diverted part of export proceeds through these overseas entities.”
On March 27, the Directorate of Enforcement, Bengaluru had conducted search operations at three premises in Bengaluru and one premise in Mangaluru of SKMEPL and its Directors - Shantesh & Jyothi Gureddi, Bhavani Prasad Tapal & Renuka Devi, Ravindranath & Uma Alva for violation of FEMA provisions, in the matter of various undisclosed transactions in overseas jurisdictions.
The Directorate of Enforcement further added that “it is also revealed that multiple bank accounts were opened abroad by the SKMEPL directors for parking of funds outside India and for further diversion of funds to these bank accounts for purchase of properties overseas in their and their family members’ names.”
The Directorate of Enforcement had initiated investigation based on “intelligence input received from Income Tax wherein it was prima facie revealed that part of the export proceeds of SKMEPL were diverted by its buyers in the bank accounts of overseas companies wherein the directors of the company were shareholders,” the release said.
“Further, it is understood that Shantesh had acquired immovable property at 9, Hay’s Mewa, London, which was valued at EUR 6.4 million, partly out of the said proceeds,” the Central agency added.