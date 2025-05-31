CII Yi Bengaluru Masoom Conclave: Schools must move beyond teaching, become safe spaces

BENGALURU: With rising cases of child abuse being reported across schools and communities, a panel discussion titled ‘On-the-Ground Realities’ was held on Friday as part of the CII Yi Bengaluru Masoom Conclave to highlight how schools — which focus on teaching maths, science and grammar — must also become safe spaces where children are taught about consent, boundaries, and their right to speak up.

Experts stressed that education should not only shape minds but also protect childhoods, especially at a time when more children are falling victim to abuse within the very spaces meant to nurture them.

The discussion on ‘Safeguarding Children: Voices from the frontline’, brought together government officials, doctors, teachers, and child rights activists who all stressed the need to move beyond reacting to abuse after it happens. Instead, they called for stronger preventive systems built on awareness, early intervention, and open communication. Speakers said schools, parents, and society at large must work together to ensure that every child feels safe and heard.

Dr Vijayalakshmi Deshmane, Padma Shri awardee and a surgical oncologist, shared personal stories of growing up in a slum in Kalaburagi, where many children silently suffered abuse.

Bhavan D Pandya, Co-Chair at Masoom, Yi National, said the government is already working with NGOs like the Mukta Foundation and international organisations such as WeProtect to spread awareness and strengthen safety measures in schools.

Speakers also raised concerns about new threats — including children’s exposure to mobile phones, peer pressure, and the lack of emotional guidance — which are increasing their vulnerability.